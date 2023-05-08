1. Emirati actor Majid Al Falasi dies at 33

Al Falasi known for his role Um Saeed in hit animated TV series Freej

2. How freezone workers can get Unemployment Insurance

Semi-government entities can also avail of the scheme, according to Dubai Insurance

3. Girl, 13, dies after consuming energy drinks

The girl fainted after drinking three energy drink cans consecutively                            

4. Watch Nidhi Razdan: What Go First’s collapse means

Fund-strapped budget carrier faces uncertain future when air travel is booming in India

5. On UAE corporate tax, what can qualifying income cover?

More important, businesses await decision on 'disqualifying income' to be charged at 9% 

