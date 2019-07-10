Abu Dhabi: Emirates Red Crescent has launched its Eid Al Adha campaign for 2019, under the theme, “Eid is on Us” at its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The campaign aims to support needy families by allocating Dh5.6 million to benefit 223,419 people. Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Deputy Secretary-General of Local Affairs at the ERC, said, “Under the leadership’s directives, today witnessed the launch of this year’s Eid Al Adha campaign, which will be implemented both inside and outside the country, and will benefit 40,000 people in the UAE, as well as other beneficiaries in 78 countries.”