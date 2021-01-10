Emirates Post offers multiple choices for both individuals and corporates. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Emirates Post customers can renew their PO Box subscriptions starting from today until February 28, 2021. Subscriptions can be renewed at any Emirates Post Customer Happiness Centre or through www.emiratespost.ae or on the Emirates Post mobile app.

The service by Emirates Post offers customers — corporates and individuals — an official and verified mailing address for secure and private correspondence and receipt of all international and domestic letters and parcels. As it has done for the past few years, Emirates Post has further simplified and improved its service offering. It now offers two options for individuals — My Box or My Home for personal use and three options for corporates — Corporate Box, Ezimail Bronze and Ezimail Gold. It has also made it a lot easier for customers to renew or apply for a PO Box subscription online.

Customisation

With a PO Box subscription, individuals can customise the way in which they receive their mail based on the selected subscription. They can have a PO Box at an Emirates Post Customer Happiness Centre for collection or have their mail delivered once a week to their residence.

Corporates can subscribe to Emirates Post’s Ezimail and have their mail delivered directly to the office location of choice. There are two delivery options: Gold — allowing for six days a week, and Bronze — for one day during the week. Alternatively, individuals and corporates can now authorise a representative or agent, at no extra cost for the first year, to pick up mail items from the PO Box.

“Our PO Box service has connected millions to essential services, key businesses, as well as their customers and loved ones from around the world. The subscription renewal process has been simplified and is digitally more user-friendly allowing customers to easily renew online,” stated Rashed Huraiz Al Falasi, Acting Chief Retail Officer, Emirates Post.