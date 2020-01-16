The proceeds to go towards the rebuilding efforts for the fire-affected communities

Australia Fire Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Emirates has announced on Thursday its contributions to bushfire relief in Australia.

The airline will be donating 10% of all EmiratesRED sales on every flight from 17 January until 16 February 2020 and matching this dollar-for-dollar. The proceeds will go towards the recovery and rebuilding efforts taking place in the communities affected across Australia.

“We are deeply saddened by the bushfires in Australia and the impact they have had on families, communities, wildlife and businesses across the country. There’s been an outpouring of support from all over the world for Australia, including from the UAE. At Emirates we’d like to do our part not only through monetary contributions, but also to use our global reach to help to maintain awareness and support, and to drive donations for recovery and rebuilding efforts,” said Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline

“Emirates remains committed to Australia and its people who have welcomed us into their home for over 20 years. We will be working closely with relevant organisations to contribute funds to those who need it most. Emirates is also waiving flight change fees for residents affected by the fires, many of whom we know have had their lives greatly impacted already.”

The airline is also supporting its workforce, which includes more than 1,000 Australians, on other employee-led fund-raising initiatives to contribute to the bushfire relief efforts.

Emirates has closed its Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley property in the Greater Blue Mountains. This involved evacuating all guests, staff and animals from the resort to ensure their safety. “Safety is of the utmost importance to us, whether onboard or on the ground and is why we have also taken the decision to close Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley until further notice. We take the situation very seriously and will be closely monitoring any developments,” Sir Tim added.

Emirates has strong ties with Australia, maintaining several sponsorships within Australia that play major roles in culture and society, including being the Associate Partner of the Australian Open Tennis as well as the Major Partner of the Adelaide Festival.

The airline also has partnerships with several local suppliers including Yarra Valley Dairy, Brasserie Bread and several wineries across Australia, all served onboard its aircraft globally.

Emirates operates 77 flights a week to Australia, including to Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide, with daily A380 services to select Australian destinations.

In addition to fundraising, Emirates has been waiving flight change fees for Australian residents who have been affected by the bushfires across the country. The waiver will apply to all residents travelling to or from Australia. Those affected by the bushfires, and who would like more information on how to change their travel booked on Emirates, are encouraged to visit the Emirates website or contact 1300 303 777.

The iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the world’s tallest building was lit up on Wednesday night in a display of the UAE’s support for Australia following the recent bush fires. For more information on the various initiatives in the UAE, check out the #MatesHelpMates campaign hashtag on social media.