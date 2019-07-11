Emirates Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: For the first time in the UAE, Emirates Holidays is offering travellers the ability to lock in discounted prices in July on their next holiday package for a small deposit at the time of booking.

The promotion is valid for booking until July 31 for outbound travel between September 1 and November 30, 2019.

Customers travelling from the UAE can avail specially priced packages and pay at their convenience to 20 destinations across the globe including Athens, Brisbane, Bangkok, Mauritius, New York, amongst many others, with deposits starting at Dh699.

Customers will have to settle the payment of the full package 35 days prior to the date of travel, according to press release by Emirates Holidays.

Emirates Holidays, which has been in operation for over 20 years and operates in 38 markets globally, exclusively supports Emirates Airline and offers all-inclusive premium leisure packages from Dubai to destinations on the Emirates network and beyond.