Airbus has asked airlines operating 25 of its older A380 planes to inspect their wings for possible cracks, a problem that's arisen in the past on the double-decker aircraft.

Dubai: Emirates Airline confirmed on Tuesday it is inspecting some of its Airbus A380 aircraft for possible cracks in the wings, following a directive from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

Emirates said it has already started conducting inspections and has identified nine of its A380s as requiring inspections. The Dubai-based carrier is taking steps to ensure there are no issues with the aircraft, it said. Emirates, the largest operator of A380s, has a total of 111 of the aircraft model in its fleet. An issue with cracks in the wings of A380s seven years ago cost Airbus millions of euros in repair and service costs. Airbus said in February it would stop making the iconic double-decker.

“Safety is always our top priority, and all our aircraft undergo regular and comprehensive checks,” a spokesperson told Gulf News. “We are aware of the proposed EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) directive, and have already scheduled and begun conducting the additional inspections on those aircraft identified.”

“So far, there has been nothing untoward in the findings,” Emirates said.

The statement comes after the EU’s Aviation Safety Agency commissioned an investigation into some Airbus A380s as the plane model crosses 10 years in service. It later asked airlines to inspect their own A380s to ensure there are no cracks on their wings. The agency said such cracks could reduce the wings’ structural integrity, if not corrected.

Etihad Airways

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways told Gulf News that the A380 planes it has in its fleet were delivered less than 10 years ago (specifically after 2014) and are therefore not affected by this issue, which is only on jets from a certain production period.