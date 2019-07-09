Emirates Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: In preparation for the summer tourism season in the UAE, Emirates has partnered with leading hospitality chains to offer discounts to passengers travelling to and through Dubai.

Who is eligible?

All Emirates passengers travelling to Dubai from now to September 30 can avail of discounts of up to 30 per cent on best available rates at participating UAE hotels. If you already travelled within the time period (from May 1) or booked your tickets, you can avail of the offer with the Emirates boarding pass or flight ticket as long as the dates of travel are included in the offer. The dates of stay also should be within specified time limits, which could vary among participating hotels.

The offer is valid for one way (to Dubai) or return fares. However, codeshare flights on airlines other than Fly Dubai, or round trip itineraries with other airlines are not qualified to avail of the offers.

Participating hotels

Passengers can enjoy special summer hotel rates in any of the properties within Accor, Armani Hotel Dubai, Emaar Hospitality Group and Marriot in the UAE. Terms and conditions vary from hotel to hotel, and so do the benefits - all of which you can find on the Emirates website.

For example, the Armani Hotel Dubai, and Emaar properties across UAE are offering Emirates passengers up to 35 per cent off on best available rates while Marriot properties are offering passengers discounts of up to 25 per cent across the country. The offer does not include cover for any other expenses or costs. Passengers hoping to stay in UAE and need an entry visa should arrange for and be in possession of the visa before entering the UAE.

My Emirates Pass

Emirates customers visiting Dubai during the summer can also benefit from other offers using My Emirates Pass. This offer turns an Emirates boarding pass into a membership card providing special benefits and discounts of up to 50 per cent in more than 500 leisure and retail outlet locations across the UAE, including fine dining restaurants, spas and for leisure activities such as indoor skiing and water amusement parks. The 'My Emirates Pass' offer is valid until August 31.