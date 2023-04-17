Dubai: Emirates Global Aluminium has announced a Dh3 million contribution to the ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund, and implement sustainable programmes to fight and eradicate hunger within an institutional framework.
Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the campaign is seeing a remarkable response from the community, displaying deeply-rooted values of giving and generosity and sending a message of hope and solidarity to underprivileged populations everywhere.
Abdul Nasser bin Kalban, CEO of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “The campaign confirms the UAE leadership’s determination to aid and help the needy and vulnerable across dozens of countries, reflecting the UAE’s noble mission. At EGA, we are honored to join these blessed efforts to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund. EGA’s metal is a major UAE contribution to making modern life possible worldwide, and supporting this national campaign is another way we can contribute to positive progress around the world.”
Donation channels
The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll free number 800 9999.
Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802). Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate Dh1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users.
Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the ‘Donations’ tab.