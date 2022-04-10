Dubai: Emirates Draw set out to choose a winner who could walk away with Dh100,000,000 at the live draw on Sunday. Every week, a ticket holder who can match seven digits of the randomly chosen number from right to left stands a chance to win Dh100 million, while matching six digits in that order (right to left) could get the ticket holder Dh777,777 in winnings.
The random number chosen on Sunday was 9192169.
Seven ticket holders will win a guaranteed amount of Dh77,777 every week, before the random number is chosen by the hosts. The following are the winners of this guaranteed amount on Sunday.
The organisers also announced the start of a special Ramadan promotion wherein residents can share their Ramadan moments, tagging Emirates Draw on social media for the chance to win coupons, tickets and premium devices.