Video Credit:

Dubai: Emirates Draw set out to choose a winner who could walk away with Dh100,000,000 at the live draw on Sunday. Every week, a ticket holder who can match seven digits of the randomly chosen number from right to left stands a chance to win Dh100 million, while matching six digits in that order (right to left) could get the ticket holder Dh777,777 in winnings.

The random number chosen on Sunday was  9192169.

Winners based on random number
Winners based on random number Image Credit: YouTube

Seven ticket holders will win a guaranteed amount of Dh77,777 every week, before the random number is chosen by the hosts. The following are the winners of this guaranteed amount on Sunday.

First set of guaranteed winners
First set of guaranteed winners on April 10 Image Credit: YouTube

The organisers also announced the start of a special Ramadan promotion wherein residents can share their Ramadan moments, tagging Emirates Draw on social media for the chance to win coupons, tickets and premium devices. 

Second set of guaranteed winners on April 10
Second set of guaranteed winners on April 10 Image Credit: YouTube