Dubai: The Emirates Draw on Saturday couldn't find a winner for the whopping Dh77 million which is touted as the largest ever draw prize in the UAE so far.

Out of the draws, one draw picks seven winners who will each win a guaranteed amount of Dh77,777. The second draw picks winners based on a 7-digit random number chosen live.

This number on Saturday was 6090901. To win, ticket holders should be able to match, from right to left, digits on their purchased ticket to the random number drawn by the hosts. If a ticket holder can match all 7 digits, he or she stands to win Dh77 million.

As of Saturday, no one has won the grand prize or the second prize.

The following winners will take home Dh77,777 each.

On Saturday, the organisers announced that for the occasion of UAE's National Day celebrations next Saturday (December 4), 50 additional guaranteed winners would be selected who would win Dh7,777 each.

Matching 6,5,4,3 and 2 digits from right to left would also be eligible for prizes ranging from over Dh5.4 million to Dh77. You can watch the draw results live every Saturday at 7pm UAE time on the www.gulfnews.com website and www.emiratesdraw.com, and across the company’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

How to participate

You can participate by purchasing a Dh50 coral polyp online at www.emiratesdraw.com, or across a growing network of authorised Emirates Draw retailers, consumers can choose to participate in the weekly draw. Upon registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Once selected, each participant’s number is locked in and no one else can select the same one.