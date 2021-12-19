Participants will have chance to win the prize on December 25 at 7pm UAE time

Emirates Draw hosts presenting the results on Saturday Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Emirates Draw’s Grand Prize for its next weekly draw on December 25 has grown from Dh89 million to Dh95 million, it said on Saturday.

Players hoping to have won on Saturday night will have the chance to try again at matching all seven numbers from right to left and winning the Dh95 million prize.

The company also announced the seven guaranteed winners of the weekly raffle draw who each took home Dh77,777.

Last week’s main draw winning seven-digit number was 9894651. In total, there were 515 winners and Dh623,455 in prize money shared amongst the winners.

Two participants matched four out of seven digits from right to left and each won Dh7,777, while 35 participants matched three out of seven digits and each won Dh777 and 471 participants matched two out of seven and each won Dh77.

Participants will still have another opportunity to win the Grand Prize of Dh95 million, the largest Grand Prize in UAE history on Saturday, December 25 at 7pm UAE time.

How to participate

Entrants can choose to participate in the weekly draw by purchasing a Dh50 pencil and coral poly at the Emirates Draw website. After registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly.

With their purchase, participants are entered into two separate draws – the first is a raffle draw where every week seven participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, all participants will be entered into a second draw with six prize categories that include a Grand Prize of Dh95 million when all seven numbers are matched.