DUBAI: Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC) has commissioned a state-of-the-art solar power system across its premises which is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by three million kilograms - the equivalent of what 518 homes use in a year. EKFC said the initiative is in line with Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 under which the Emirate hopes to produce 75 per cent of its energy requirements from clean sources by 2050.

Shaikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said: “Sustainability is an important pillar of the Emirates Group strategy. We are committed to responsible business and environmental stewardship, and we apply eco-efficient technologies across our operations to minimise our impact even as we continue to grow. Emirates Flight Catering’s latest initiatives open new opportunities to improve resource efficiency, underpinning Dubai’s strategy to become a global centre of clean energy and green economy.”

Saeed Mohammed, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Flight Catering said their state-of-the-art solar power plant would help them optimise resources and enhance environmental efficiency.

“This will benefit all of our stakeholders, including our customers, employees and the communities around us,” he said.

Comprising 8,112 panels, EKFC’s solar rooftop power plant is expected to generate 4,195 megawatt-hours of electricity annually, reducing traditional energy consumption by 15 per cent across its laundry, food manufacturing and staff accommodation facilities.

EKFC said they will soon start constructing the world’s largest vertical farming facility as part of a joint venture with US-based Crop One. The 130,000 square foot controlled environment facility will produce 2,700 kilogram of high quality, herbicide- and pesticide-free leafy greens daily, using 99 percent less water than outdoor fields. Its location will enable quick delivery of fresh products within hours of harvest, maintaining the food’s nutritional value and reducing carbon emissions associated with transportation. The first products are expected to be delivered to Emirates Flight Catering’s customers in 2020.

