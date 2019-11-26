Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Tuesday launched the Emirates Careers Bank in line with the Cabinet’s decision to ensure all government and private establishments prioritise the recruitment of Emiratis in 160 targeted professions.

The bank was launched by Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, on the second day of the third UAE Government annual meetings, chaired by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The bank is an e-government platform that allows citizens to apply directly to jobs offered by government entities and private organisations within the group of targeted professions. The recruitment process will be facilitated according to a mechanism implemented by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship and the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources.

The first phase of the careers bank involves directing 160 entities to offer their jobs through the bank. These entities include government and semi-government entities, federal and local agencies, joint stock companies and national banks. The second phase, to be implemented by the beginning of the second quarter of 2020, will include all government, semi government bodies and private organisations.

How the system will work

According to the bank’s work mechanism, the targeted government and private entities are obliged to advertise job vacancies within the target group of professions in the bank where Emirati jobseekers can access aejob.ae and review the advertised jobs, and then apply directly for the appropriate job for him.

Job advertisers should conduct job interviews with Emirati jobseekers, whose qualifications and abilities meet the job requirements. Once he/she passes the interview, their appointment procedures will be completed by the job advertisers.