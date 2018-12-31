Dubai: Travel to and from Dubai is expected to peak towards the end of the week as Emirates airline anticipates a busy period of outbound travel after New Year’s celebrations and inbound travel for the Dubai Shopping Festival.
More than 180,000 travellers are expected to use Emirates’ dedicated Terminal 3 facilities from January 1 to 5. Roughly the same number of travellers will arrive into Dubai.
The busiest day in the first week of 2019 is expected to be Wednesday.
With road works around the main airport highways and roads during this period, Emirates has urged customers to factor in extra time for their journeys to avoid potential delays.
Customers have been reminded to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their flight departs. Passengers can physically check in at the airport as early as 24 hours before flight departure, and are requested to check in no later than two hours prior to departure, regardless of class of travel.
Customers who check in less than 60 minutes prior to their scheduled flight departure will not be accepted for travel. Customers can also check in online from 48 hours to 90 minutes before flight departure.
In addition to online check-in services, Emirates also offers car park check-in facilities in Dubai with 16 check-in counters located in Zone C.
After checking in, passengers are also advised to make sure they get to their boarding gate on time — gates close 20 minutes before departure.