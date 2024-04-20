Sharjah: Police in Sharjah emirate on Friday said a water tanker worker drowned on Thursday after floodwaters swept away his heavy vehicle into a wadi (valley) in Al Dhaid region.
The Pakistani man in his 50s worked for Al Dhaid Municipality and was on the job when the incident occurred following heaviest-ever rains in the UAE since records began 75 years ago.
Sharjah Police Central Region’s operations room had received a call on Thursday reporting that a municipality tanker had been swept into a wadi. Upon receiving the report, the teams were directed to the location by police. They recovered the body of the worker, identified as B.A.J, and moved it to Al Dhaid Hospita at around 7pm.
Police said while the man was carrying out his duties, a strong flow of water had caused the incident.