Ellington Properties contributes Dh5m in support of Edge of Life campaign

It welcomes all community members, both individuals and institutions, to contribute and help rescue millions of children from hunger. The campaign fosters the values of compassion, solidarity and extending aid to the most vulnerable populations.

The campaign, which operates under the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), is being organised in partnership with Unicef, Save the Children, the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

Ellington Properties announced a contribution of Dh5 million in support of the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of Dh1 billion to be invested in implementing sustainable programmes that help fight childhood hunger around the world.

“Supporting the Edge of Life campaign reflects the values of solidarity and compassion for which the UAE is known,” said Joseph Thomas, Co-founder of Ellington Properties. “This humanitarian initiative proves that collective action can make a tangible impact. We are confident the campaign will help protect millions of children against hunger and malnutrition.

“Our contribution reflects our commitment to the UAE’s vision of a community rooted in giving, responsibility and mutual progress. Ellington Properties believes that building a community is so much more than urban development. It is to be part of initiatives that safeguard children’s right for healthy nutrition, life with dignity and a brighter future. It is an honour to support the UAE community in this significant humanitarian effort.

7 contribution channels

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN:AE9403400037 08472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word LIFE to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate Dh10, 1035 to donate Dh50, 1036 to donate Dh100 and 1038 to donate Dh500).