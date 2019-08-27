Illustrative image Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

Dubai: Eight new schools are to open in Dubai by September 2020, it was announced on Tuesday.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority, KHDA, in a press statement revealed that over 13,000 new seats will be made available, providing parents with more education choices for their children.

Mohammed Darwish, CEO of Permits and Compliance sector at KHDA, said, "The opening of eight new schools by 2020 will further strengthen Dubai's private education sector and add to the wide variety of educational offerings available to parents. A total of five schools will welcome students from the new academic year this year and an additional three are expected to open next year."

The schools opening this year are located in Al Twar 2, Al Qusais, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Al Quoz, and Jebel Ali, among other areas.

"Every new school adds to the variety on offer in Dubai and it empowers parents with choice. Dubai has seen a steady increase in the number of schools offering good or better quality education, with an increase from 38 in schools in 2008 to 119 this year," Darwish added.

Building on strong demand from parents for innovative education offerings, newer schools focus on niche areas ranging from environmental education, sustainability and arts, to innovation and technology.