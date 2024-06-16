Dubai: For the tenth consecutive year, the Child and Woman Protection Department of Dubai Police’s General Department of Human Rights, in collaboration with the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, launched the “You Made Me Happy” initiative, distributing Eid clothing to bring joy to the hearts of female inmates and their children.

Colonel Jamila Al Zaabi, Director of the Women’s Prison, Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Ali Muhmmad Al Matroushi, Director of the Child and Woman Protection Department, and several officers and personnel from both sides attended the event.

Colonel Jamila said, “It reflects our commitment to social responsibility and keenness to promote values of tolerance and love by bringing joy to children during Eid through clothing distribution.”

She explained that the prison administration provides a positive and comfortable environment for the children of female inmates, ensuring they have access to suitable food, regular medical check-ups and essential education.