Dubai: Eid Al Fitr prayers will be held in Dubai (on Wednesday or Thursday) while adhering to precautionary measures in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) said on Monday.
The prayers will be held taking into account the continuation of applying all precautionary controls similar to the Tarawih prayer performed in Ramadan – such as social distance, masks and brining own prayer rugs or using disposal sheets for placing on the ground.
The Musallah Al Eid prayer halls will open 30 minutes before the Eid Al Fitr prayer and close immediately after the prayer, while the women’s prayer halls will be closed until further notice.
IACAD stated that the Eid prayer will be held at 5.52am in Dubai, instructing the worshipers not to crowd at the entrances and exits of the Musallah Al Eid prayer halls, and not to hold gatherings before and after the Eid prayer, while stressing the need to adhere to all precautionary measures.
The public can find out the names of the Musallah Al Eid prayer halls by visiting the department’s website (iacad.gov.ae) or the department’s social media sites.