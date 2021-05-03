Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: The last 10 days of Ramadan have begun – signalling the start of Eid Al Fitr preparations that would traditionally involve buying new clothes, getting new cash notes to gift children for Eidiya and filling up sweet trays with traditional Arabic sweets and Omani halwa.

Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on either May 12 or 13, depending on Tuesday’s sighting of the crescent moon that marks the end of Ramadan and the start of Eid. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid Al Fitr, the festival of breaking the fast, although the date of the celebration may differ in countries due to the methodology involved in the moonsighting.

UAE residents this year will be celebrating their third Eid in the coronavirus pandemic, but that does not mean that local/ federal authorities will relax rules. Due to the strenuous efforts exerted by authorities to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially among those who have not been vaccine, the public has been constantly warned to wear a facemask at all times, maintain a safe distance, and wash hands thoroughly.

With the Eid celebrations coming up around the corner, residents should not be reckless and have to continue exercising preventive measures against COVID-19, which include avoiding public gatherings, family visits and close, physical contact, especially with elder family members.

Preventive measures

According to the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA), the following rules have become the social norm during COVID-19:

No large family visits and gatherings during the Eid holidays

Refrain from distributing Eid gifts to children and individuals, use electronic alternatives instead

Avoid visiting pregnant women, children, and people most vulnerable to infection, such as those with chronic diseases

Always wear a facemask

Wash hands continuously for no less than 20 seconds, or disinfect them properly while avoiding contact with the face and eyes

Opt for digital Eidiya

Online Eidiya Image Credit: Supplied

Digital apps are a great and simple way to send money as an Eid gift, which is commonly referred to as Eidiya. In light of the current precautionary measures taking place across the country, UAE-based families can avoid the distribution of cash and use electronic gift cards instead.