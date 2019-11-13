UAE and Egypt relations Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi today will begin a state visit to the United Arab Emirates.

During the visit, the Egyptian President will discuss with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the strong relations between the two brotherly countries and the strategic bilateral cooperation and mechanisms to further develop them in various fields.

The meeting will also cover the latest developments in the regional and international arenas and issues of common concern.