Dubai: Zayed University (ZU) will celebrate the ‘Future Makers’ graduation ceremony 2022 of 618 Masters and Honours Undergraduate students in the presence of guests of honour on Wednesday.
The ceremony, to be held under the patronage and presence of Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, will take place at the North Hall 1 of Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo 2020 Dubai.
A total of 3,932 students, of which 95.5 per cent are Emiratis, will be celebrated during the ZU class of ‘Future Makers’ ceremony, to held between March 14 and 16.
The event prepares to graduate the 19th and 20th Cohort of Female undergraduates, 9th and 10th Cohorts of Male undergraduates and selected cohorts of Masters graduates. ZU’s total number of graduates to date has reached about 20,757 — 89 per cent of whom are females.
The graduation ceremony stages the students’ aspirations to contribute to the UAE’s ‘Next 50’ years and how they interpret the nation’s achievements as a motivational example to expand their knowledge and harness new skills and experiences to lead a progressive future.
Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth and President of Zayed University, expressed her sincere gratitude to Sheikh Hamed’s attendance, which is a great honour for the distinguished graduates and the university community.
“Throughout the years, Zayed University has continuously introduced its students to the brightest and most influential minds in the educational space and other domains to give them the foundation they need to build resilience and prepare them for today’s ever-evolving world. The university has consistently aimed to equip its students with the skills they need to succeed in their careers and all aspects of their lives,” she said.
The event will also include guest speakers who will share their insights with the graduates, reflecting upon their specialisations and offering personal narrations to instil hope and optimism during these unprecedented times.
The University annually enrols approximately 2,400 male and female students at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.