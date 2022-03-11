Dubai: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the Victoria International School of Sharjah (VISS) in the Central Region on Thursday, in the presence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Linda Dessau, the Governor of the Australian state of Victoria.
Dr Sheikh Sultan unveiled the school’s memorial plaque, which serves as a reminder of his unwavering commitment to quality education and the need to ensure that girls and boys of Sharjah can learn in accordance with the highest international scientific standards.
Dessau presented the Ruler of Sharjah with a commemorative shield.
Distinguished educational institutions
The accomplishment of the Victoria School project in the Central Region, on the Sharjah-Mleiha highway, is in accordance with Dr Sheikh Sultan’s directives to provide distinguished educational institutions in the emirate.
Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Seaports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development in Sharjah, and a number of other government department heads, officials and educators attended the school’s inauguration.
Dr Sheikh Sultan was briefed on the school’s departments, which included kindergarten, classrooms for the second through sixth grades, administrative facilities, a theatre and various facilities for extra-curricular activities, sports and entertainment, among others, and also the various development works that contribute towards providing an appropriate educational atmosphere for school students at various stages.
Classrooms and various amenities
Dr Sheikh Sultan was given a thorough overview of the kindergarten part, including modern classrooms, a library and areas for children to run around and have fun. In the second to sixth-grade classroom building, Dr Sheikh Sultan was briefed by officials about the classrooms and various amenities, including the library and the various activity spaces, that are available for students to take part in different activities. He also checked up on some of the students’ day-to-day activities.
He was also informed about the plans for extension of the VISS project in the Central Region. Several branches of the school will be established in the Eastern Region.