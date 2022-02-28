Falcon British Nursery, founded in 2014, is the only UK-accredited and Eco Schools-accredited nursery school in Abu Dhabi. Situated in the leafy suburbs near the Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Falcon is currently open from 7am to 4pm under ADEK Covid restrictions for children aged 45 days to 4 years old.
Falcon embraces a physically immersive and creative world using repurposed home objects and natural materials to provide a setting that links learning to real life and stimulates curiosity and wonder. The nursery has emotional intelligence and well-being programmes to support resilience, coping strategies and independent learning. The Falcon team helps children prioritise and provides guidance on ideation and meaningful information construction as well as problem-solving while supporting effective communication, thereby allowing them to discover their passion and place in this world.
The nursery supports parents by providing training on understanding child development and behavioural challenges. Falcon promotes eco understanding, utilises language acquisition practices and offers concrete STEM-related activities to provide the foundation our children will need in 2040 when they leave school.