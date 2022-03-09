Bloom World Academy will have a later start time of 9am and families will be able to design their own “bespoke school timings” around the official school day of 9am to 4pm, Monday to Thursday (9am to 12.30pm on Fridays).

The later start time of 9am will be supported by a combination of optional “wraparound care” from 7am to 9am and from 5pm to 7pm, along with an extensive selection of co-curricula activities including sports, arts and homework club from 8am to 8:45am and from 4pm to 5pm.

Bloom World Academy will open the doors for pre-KG to Grade 9. Enrolment is now open, with “Founder family” discount packages available. The school’s website lists these discounted fees ranging from Dh40,000 per year for pre-KG to Dh72,000 per year for Grade 9.

Nilay Ozral, CEO of Bloom Education, said: “Bloom World Academy is a school that harnesses a progressive way of thinking and offers something truly different and dynamic that really does put children’s wellness and development at the forefront of all that it does. We are so happy to finally be able to offer a school to parents who are looking for the ability to personalise their child’s academic journey in a premium high-quality education setting.”

Personalised targets

The school will have offer a Learning Achievement Passport that will allow students to work towards their own personal curriculum, timetable and targets, and will be reviewed collectively between teachers, parents and students every month.