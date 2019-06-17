Life is 10% what happens to me, and 90% how I react to it. It’s all about attitude

The more I live, the more I realise the impact of attitude on life.

Attitude, to me, is more important than facts.

It is more important than the past, than education, than money, than circumstances, than failures, than successes, than what other people think or say or do.

It is more important than appearance, giftedness or skill.

It will make or break a company.. a home.

The remarkable thing is we have a choice everyday regarding the attitude we embrace for that day.

We cannot change the inevitable.

The only thing we can do is play on the one string we have, and that is our attitude...

I’m convinced that life is 10% what happens to me, and 90% how I react to it.