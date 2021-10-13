File photo of students studying from home. Photo for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: In a welcome spinoff from the COVID-19 pandemic, almost two in three (61 per cent) parents of students in Dubai schools said they were more involved in their children’s education during the pandemic, a new report suggests.

The lessons learned so far by Dubai’s teachers and school leaders during the pandemic have been detailed in a new report released by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) on Wednesday.

Also, 21 per cent of parents said they would prefer if their child could continue his or her education through distance learning methods once the pandemic is over. Apart from a few exceptions on medical grounds, all students in Dubai private schools have returned physically to classrooms on campus.

Designed to be used as a reference, the report sets out what worked well for teachers, parents and students during the period of distance learning, what could have worked better, and makes recommendations for further innovations.

Lessons learnt

Fatma Belrehif Fatma Belrehif, CEO of Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau at KHDA, said: “The education community learned a great deal in its response to the challenges presented by the pandemic, especially in areas of student and staff wellbeing; the provision of distance and blended learning; and the key role of educators working from home and school. This report applies these lessons to how we could experience teaching and learning in the future.”

According to new data released in the report, nine out of 10 parents (90 per cent) were very satisfied with the handling of the pandemic by schools, KHDA and government entities.

The report also shed light on key initiatives rolled out to support parents, teachers and students during the distance learning period including #InThisTogetherDubai, WhatWorksX and positive parenting workshops.

The full report is available on the KHDA website.