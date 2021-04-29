Westford University College (WUC) is a leading institute in the Middle East focused on executive education. With the aim to be student-oriented, it provides a 360-degree perspective of a business, its working environment, and the community it operates in.
With a definitive aim to bridge the gap between the industry and academia, WUC pioneers in providing access to affordable quality higher education to learners globally and contribute to the growth of talent. By offering a platter of options from L3 foundation programme, HND, BABM, MBA and DBA, to other professional and short courses, WUC takes prides in its 10 years of experience in the education sector.
Westford has collaborated with international universities and awarding institutions to bring together the most valuable blend of career development certifications and opportunities. Liverpool John Moore’s University (LJMU) ranked in the top 50 universities in the UK, Canterbury Christ Church University (CCCU) UK, Pearson, Cardiff Metropolitan University, University of Gloucestershire UK, UCLA, USA and UCAM Spain are amongst its prestigious partners.
The current success rate of students is 98.3 per cent, one of the highest in the region. WUC is recognised for its excellence in educational delivery and successful teaching pedagogies, winning several awards. Westford is committed to transforming how individuals, organisations and the society consumes knowledge.
Its programmes are designed to enhance individuals’ skills and competencies. Hence, WUC proactively supports student development and welfare through internships, trainings, and career development certificate programmes.
During Covid-19, the number of candidates interested in earning a graduate certificate, master’s degree, or doctorate has increased. One needs to be connected to a powerful institution, which can help you stay ahead of the changing industry trends and plug in to emerging career opportunities. The future of higher education relies on the ability of institutions to become more adaptable, flexible, and agile.
Addressing the demands of the corporate world, Westford offers contemporary degree programmes in International Business, Data Analytics, Computing, Sports Business, Media Culture and Communications and Business Psychology.