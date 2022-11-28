Westford University College is an award-winning transnational educational institute that has been delivering quality programs for over a decade. Westford has an international reputation for excellence with over 10,000 students representing over 130 nationalities, making it one of the most diverse college in the region. We pride ourselves in providing a lifelong experience to our global community of learners.

We AIM to Aspire, Innovate and Master the fundamentals of education and carve a niche in a variety of disciplines through constant research, experiential learning, and impactful teaching. Westford offers programmes ranging from Level 3 Foundation Diploma, HND, Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctorate, to certified professional courses.

Westford’s programmes are competitively priced, making education affordable and accessible for students across all levels.

Along with a pristine academic experience Westford offers its students a large, state of the art campus facilities to aid their professional and intellectual development. Westford’s infrastructure includes two campuses in Sharjah – Al Taawun and Al Zahia. Moreover, the campuses feature a fashion studio, indoor football and cricket nets, a computer lab, two auditoriums and two recreational rooms. These campuses accommodate up to 900 students.

Westford firmly believes that collaborations and partnerships are the strength of an institute, hence over the years, it has built resilient partnerships with some of the best education providers around the world.

It has developed an integrated alliance with over 10 universities and educational bodies, including:

• Liverpool John Moore’s University (LJMU) ranked in the top 50 universities in the UK

• Canterbury Christ Church University (CCCU), UK

• Cardiff Metropolitan University, UK

• University of Gloucestershire, UK

• Abertay University, UK

• Pearson, UK

• Universidad Católica San Antonio de Murcia, Spain

• Chartered Management Institute (CMI), UK

• Cambridge International Qualification (CIQ), UK

Higher education with Westford

Over the years, Westford has evolved into an institution where students can dare to dream about following any career path that they wish to pursue. Tapping into industries such as Media, Communications and Culture, Arts and Fashion, Computing, and Sports, along with Business, HR and Psychology, Analytics, Finance, and Marketing. Freshers can enrol with us for foundation or higher national diploma programs that serve as a pathway into an undergraduate degree.

Given our unique partnerships with UK-based universities, students are also provided with the option to complete their final year of bachelor’s degree in the UK for selected degrees.

Taking professionals to the next level

Westford offers diverse specialisations under its MBA programs such as, Healthcare Management, Engineering Management, Supply Chain, Shipping and Logistics, International Business, Information Technology, HR & Organizational Psychology, Financial Management, Project Management, Sales and Marketing, and Quality Management. New additions to its MBA specialization portfolio include - Data Analytics, Business Leadership, Marketing Intelligence, Cyber Governance, Digital Transformation; and Applied Entrepreneurship. Westford also offers a unique, internationally recognised, and accredited European Doctorate in Business Administration with 60+ areas of specialisations in collaboration with UCAM, Spain.

Students graduating from Westford, receive additional certificates in career progression, corporate readiness, research skills, application knowhows, entrepreneurial skills and more. Every initiative taken by Westford is carefully designed to prepare students for the future. Westford believes in refining its students’ skillset and helping them overcome challenges that are posed in their way of learning, in the same spirit Westford has granted Dh5 million in the form of scholarships.

Westford Uni Online

Westford Uni Online, the online division of Westford, promotes the concept of Study anytime anywhere with a healthy work-life-study balance. Its vision is to make quality education affordable to aspirants across the globe. It is a synchronous learning platform that offers blended programs to make learning efficient, engaging, and enriching. The pedagogical approach includes a combination of live, online, interactive sessions and a self-study approach via pre-recorded classes supported by our exceptional faculty and administrative staff.

Westford Uni Online offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma certification programs through its partnerships and collaborations with international education providers in the United Kingdom and Europe. These programs ensures that students become dynamic professionals and succeed in the evolving corporate world.

Westford for Business – the latest addition in the Westford offerings

The business world today is rapidly changing and is constantly expanding with exciting new trends and opportunities. The foundation of corporate leadership remains tried and true to the application of sound and ethical business principles. Westford for Business offers corporate consulting, training, and workforce development services. We aim to transform the current workforce into future leaders through the following programs:

• Executive Education for Business Leaders: Create programmes that address company’s strategic needs and strengthen organisational talent. An MBA can be earned by completing the Management Development Program (MDP), which consists of stackable credits leading to an MBA.

• Training for Business: To improve employee skills, knowledge, and behaviour for better business performance, we offer bespoke and off-the-shelf programmes that help companies create learning and development strategies, implement them, and evaluate their effectiveness.