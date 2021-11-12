Dubai: The Ministry of Education has set a new Guinness World Records’ title for the ‘Most live viewers for a flag day celebration video on YouTube’, it tweeted on Friday.
The record of 4,902 live viewers was set on UAE’s Flag Day (November 3), an annual celebration initiated in 2013 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to celebrate the accession of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the UAE in 2004.
Thanks to participants
On Friday, the ministry said in a series of tweets: “We are happy on this occasion to dedicate this achievement to the wise leadership of our nation and all citizens, residents, and people who love this treasured country... We also thank all who participated in this national event on #FlagDay 2021.”