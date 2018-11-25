The UAE Cabinet decision also includes provisions for granting a five-year visa to outstanding students with a passing grade of at least 95 per cent in school, and a distinction of at least 3.75 GPA [Grade Point Average] upon graduation from universities within and outside the UAE. The visa beneficiaries include family members of the outstanding students.
‘Full of win’
The visa rule will not only benefit students, but lead to dividends for universities and the workforce in the UAE, explained Daniel Adkins CEO, Curtin University Dubai’s Academic Infrastructure Provider, Transnational Academic Group.
“I think the new UAE visa regulation is an excellent decision. At the individual level, it rewards outstanding students by allowing them to stay in the UAE and seek employment, thereby providing an added incentive to study in the UAE,” he said.
The new decision on long-term visas means the best and brightest graduates will join the workforce, which benefits all of society.
“For the UAE as a nation, the new decision on long-term visas means the best and brightest graduates will join the workforce, which ultimately benefits all of society.
“Also, it benefits universities in the UAE by providing students more motivation to study harder and give their best to retain the long-term visa. It raises the overall level of all students in the class by motivating them to perform better.
“This is a ‘full of win’ situation for everybody.
“And I don’t think the requirements for the long-term student visa are impossible to attain. Because of our ranking, Curtin University tends to attract top students, a large percentage of whom have achieved 95 per cent or better in their high school exams. At the university level, around 10 to 12 per cent of our students in various programmes are attaining a 3.75GPA.”