Established in 1993, University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD) was the first international and Australian university in the UAE and is now part of a global brand that has campuses in Australia, Hong Kong and Malaysia. With a 27-year track record, the university offers internationally recognised degrees that are accredited by the Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA), Australia’s independent national quality assurance and regulatory agency for higher education, the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the UAE Ministry of Education – Higher Education Affairs, and licensed by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).
UOWD offers 44 programmes including foundation courses and undergraduate and postgraduate degrees spanning 10 industry sectors. These degrees are formally recognised by leading professional organisations such as ACCA, CPA, AHRI, CIM, CIMA, CIPS, EFQM and ACS.
UOWD has a strong cohort of highly qualified academic staff, each holding PhD degrees and recognised as leaders in their fields of expertise, with strong global and industry ties.
UOWD’s programmes are aligned with national priorities and are tailored to meet the demands and needs of the global employment market.
UOWD boasts many alumni who have made a mark across the world through notable contributions in various industries and professional sectors at leading multinational organisations such as Microsoft, GE, IBM, Deloitte, Fedex, 3M, Adidas, Amazon, Emirates, Etisalat, ADCB and Pepsico.
UOWD offers international students the opportunity to transfer between the university’s campuses for a holistic global higher education experience, and degrees can either be issued from Australia or the UAE.
As part of its continued pursuit of excellence in teaching, research, industry engagement and student experience, UOWD will inaugurate its new purpose-built 200,000-square-foot campus at Dubai Knowledge Park this year.
Featuring cutting-edge technologies, modern architecture and a mix of traditional and innovative learning spaces, the campus will provide an enriched experience to meet the demands of today’s student population, while supporting the teaching staff and community research projects.
UOWD is a leading Australian university in the UAE and currently has more than 3,500 students from 108 nationalities and a global community of 152,000 alumni.