Dubai: Union Coop has signed an agreement with Dubai Women Association to support the education of children.
Madiya Al Merri, Director, Properties and Projects Division, Union Coop, said: “Through our support to Dubai Women Association, we aim to provide a suitable environment to our students, fulfil our commitment to support public welfare institutions and help in the development of an infrastructure that meets the aspirations of the wise leadership to reach number one position.”
Fatima Ahmad Al Abdullah, Director, Dubai Women Association - Al Khawaneej Branch, said: “The signing of the MoU came through our agreement with Union Coop, on focusing towards the children’s segment, which is the core of the society. It is all about raising the man of the future with apt leadership qualities, in line with the vision of our wise government and our young nation.”