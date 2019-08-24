Dubai: Dubai Cares, part of Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, on Saturday completed its local ‘Back to School’ edition of Volunteer Emirates 2019, which brought together more than 300 volunteers to pack school kits that will be distributed to 10,000 orphans and children from low-income families.

The initiative was sponsored by Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) and took place at the Dubai Police Officers Club.

This year, the distribution of the school kits — for children aged five to 17 — will be carried out in partnership with the Faraj Fund, the Manar Al Iman Charity School, the National Charity School in Dubai and the Saqir Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi Charity and Humanitarian Foundation.

Dr Tariq Al Gurg, CEO of Dubai Cares, said: “As we continue to deliver vital programmes that ensure access to quality education among children and youth in developing countries, it is important to look closer to home and support children who are not fortunate enough to go to school, and whose families and caregivers are unable or are barely able to afford school supplies.”

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “We believe that our future generations need to be equipped with the necessary tools and resources, and receive the support they need to be able to strive, grow and hone their skills, even at a young age. Through our sponsorship of the initiative by Dubai Cares, we hope to positively impact young children from under-privileged families in the UAE.”