Dubai: Students will be returning to school for in-person classes in the UAE in a phased manner starting on Monday after a brief suspension in line with COVID-19 protocols.

Distance learning had been extended from January 17 to 21 in all public schools and many private schools, with local authorities in each emirate given “flexibility of implementation” of the directive from National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

Last week, authorities said students could return to in-person classes in schools in a phased manner from Monday onwards while following COVID-19 protocols.

Which students are returning tomorrow?

-kindergarten-level (FS level in British curriculum) students

-primary school students (Grades 1 to 5, or Year 2 to 6)

-Grade 12 (Year 13) students

-students studying for international or board exams

-students at institutes of higher education

When will the rest join in-person classes?

Other students will return to school campuses from Monday, January 31 onwards, including:

-students in middle and high school (Grades 6 to 11, or Year 7 to Year 12)

What are the latest protocols?

-negative PCR test taken within the 96 hours before the first day of return to school

-PCR test every two weeks afterwards

-suspension of school trips (sports on campus to continue under precautionary measures)

-remote learning option still available while pandemic situation continues to be re-evaluated

Do I have to pay for my child’s PCR test?

In Abu Dhabi, students can take free-of-charge PCR tests at any private or public clinic, hospital, or drive through test centre without the need to present a designated school code.

Can I visit my child’s school?