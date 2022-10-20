Sharjah: More than 100 universities from the UAE and aboard are offering scholarships and study programmes at the 18th edition of the International Education Show at Expo Centre Sharjah till Saturday.
Organised by Expo Centre in collaboration with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the four-day event was inaugurated by Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Office, on Wednesday. The current edition, which has expanded 33 per cent on last year, is held under the patronage of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
The show, co-hosted by the Ministry of Education and Sharjah Private Education Authority, showcases hundreds of the latest educational and academic programs in all disciplines, including medicine, engineering, business administration, and post-graduate studies programmes.
Abdullah bin Sultan Al Owais, chairman of the SCCI and Expo Centre Sharjah, said the show plays a substantial role in fostering the sustainability of the UAE educational sector.
Meanwhile, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, lauded the show’s position in becoming an important platform for keeping up with the prosperity witnessed by the education sector in the region.
The exhibition will continue to receive visitors on Thursday from 9am to 3pm; and on Friday and Saturday from 3pm to 9pm.
The inauguration witnessed the presence of Salem Ali Al Muhairi, Chairman of Sharjah Municipal Council; Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah; Ali Al Hosani, Director of Sharjah Private Education Authority, and a number of top officials.