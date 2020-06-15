Dubai: Students of India’s CISCE curriculum, including those in the UAE, were on Monday given the option to take the pending board exams in July or have their final results determined by their performance in school assessments.
The announcement came in a press release by CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations), which conducts exams for ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) for Class 10, and ISC (Indian School Certificate) for Class 12.
Some remaining exams had been pushed back to July because of the lockdowns and school closures.
On Monday, CISCE said, for those students opting not to sit the pending exams, their final results could also be based on pre-board exams conducted by their school.
For those CISCE exams that students have already finished, results for such papers will be based solely on the student’s performance in them.
Schools have to inform CISCE what students are selecting what option by June 22.
Students will be able to change their option even after June 22, provided the decision is communicated by the school to CISCE before the exam date in July.
There are only around four schools in the UAE affiliated to CISCE.