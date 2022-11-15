Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday received and honoured students of Higher Colleges of Technologies who completed their internships.
On his twitter page, Sheikh Mohammed said: “I was pleased to receive and honour internship students of Higher Colleges of Technologies. We are proud of their achievements and looking forward to seeing them serving their nation. We wish them all the best.”
Also on Tuesday, Sheikh Mohammed honoured the winners of the Dubai Appreciation Award for Community Service at a ceremony held at Zabeel Palace.
The Vice President praised the contributions of all those who were honoured at the ceremony, describing them as inspiring role models for service to the community. Apart from bringing positive benefits to society, Sheikh Mohammed said such initiatives enhance social solidarity and inspire others to volunteer to serve the community.