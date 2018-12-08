Dubai: The winter break for UAE schools begins a week from now, on December 16, with schools closing for two to four weeks, depending on their curriculum and approval from education authorities.
Next Sunday, public and private schools following the Ministry of Education curriculum will begin their winter break, with students returning on January 13, 2019. Some private schools following an international curriculum will also have the same dates for the winter break.
In Dubai, private schools following an international curriculum will resume class A week earlier, on January 6, 2019. However, they can, subject to approval from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), reduce the winter break to two weeks, with classes resuming on December 30.
Alternatively, they can also — subject to KHDA approval — extend the winter break to four weeks, reopening on January 13, 2019.
Parents and students should check with their school about the exact dates for their winter break.
The winter break comes after the first term for most UAE schools, which begins in September. For Indian schools, it comes after their second term.