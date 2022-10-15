Dubai: Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), and award-winning author Flavel Monteiro, have jointly launched the ‘Dine. Feed. Educate’ initiative to raise funds in support of the education of underprivileged children globally.

Marking World Food Day (October 16), the initiative, which runs until December 31, promises to offer diners from across the UAE a platform to turn their love of gastronomy into an opportunity to empower underprivileged children through access to quality education by supporting Dubai Cares’ school feeding programmes.

The unique initiative will feature seven unique dishes in honour of the UAE’s seven emirates that are prepared by renowned chefs from seven restaurants across Dubai. Food lovers from across the country can support ‘Dine. Feed. Educate’ by visiting the participant restaurants and ordering the special dish curated especially for this initiative. Proceeds from the initiative will be directed towards Dubai Cares’ school feeding programmes.

Participating restaurants Featuring a diverse mix of cuisines including Asian-Japanese, Italian, French, Indian, Greek and British, the list of participating restaurants includes 3 Fils, Belcanto, Brasserie Boulud, Mint Leaf of London Dubai, Mythos Kouzina & Grill, Taiko Dubai and The Nine.

Lack of access to nutritious school meals affects the futures of millions of the world’s poorest children. School feeding programmes help provide incentives for the most vulnerable children to return to school. They contribute towards improving school attendance and enrolment, decreasing economic burdens on families, improving the nutrition levels of children in countries where malnutrition and stunting is widespread and supporting local economy.

A poster for the initiative featuring the seven chefs Image Credit: Supplied

Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, Chief Operating Officer, Dubai Cares, said: “The UAE community has a rich history of coming together to support global issues. In collaboration with Flavel Monteiro and seven participating restaurants, we are proud to launch the ‘Dine. Feed. Educate’ fundraising initiative on the World Food Day, which is a reminder of the hunger and food security challenges many countries continue to face today and prevent children from receiving an education. By joining the initiative, diners will be contributing to the success of Dubai Cares’ school feeding programmes, which are one of the most effective ways to ensure that children can attend school and benefit from a life of equal opportunities.”