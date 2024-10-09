Dubai: The inaugural edition of the UAE Libraries Forum seeks to strengthen the role of libraries in promoting culture and knowledge while exploring new avenues for digital transformation and innovation in this rapidly evolving sector.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, opened the two-day forum on Wednesday with extensive participation from local and international experts.

The Forum was held as part of the activities organised by the Emirates Library and Information Association and undertaken at the Sharjah Book Authority headquarters

Sheikha Bodour opened and toured the forum, met with the exhibitors and participating institutions showcasing their services and innovative projects in libraries and information.

Idea exchange

With the aim of fostering collaboration and idea exchange among local and international entities, the event aims to promote communication between library professionals, highlighting the latest digital solutions and technologies aimed at advancing library services.

Sheikha Bodour also toured the Manuscripts Exhibition --- a key highlight of the event. The exhibition features 21 manuscripts and rare books, representing some of the most treasured pieces of Arab and Islamic cultural heritage. She was briefed on the historical and artistic significance of each manuscript, which spans disciplines including literature, jurisprudence, science, and philosophy.

Special emphasis was placed on the meticulous restoration efforts and the integration of modern technologies for digital access, ensuring that this cultural heritage remains accessible to current and future generations.

Key partners

Sheikha Bodour also honoured several key partners whose support was integral to the success of the association’s initiatives. They included: the Ministry of Culture, the Sharjah Book Authority, the National Library and Archives, the Department of Public Interest Associations at the Ministry of Community Development, the Social Services Department in Sharjah, Sharjah Public Libraries, Maktaba (an affiliate of the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi), House of Wisdom, Mohammed bin Rashid Library, and Emirates Publishers Association.

Panel discussions