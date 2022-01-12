Dubai: The next session of EmSAT (Emirates Standardised Test) has been rescheduled from January 15 to February 12 “due to the recent health situation”, the Ministry of Education tweeted on Wednesday.
EmSAT is a standardised computer-based assessment whose scores are used by high-school students for university admission.
The required grades in EmSAT are determined by the study programme that the student wishes to join. For example, the required grade in maths for those wishing to study medicine and engineering is 900, while the required score for those wishing to study sports or business administration is 600.
Engineering major requires students to focus on maths, physics, and English.
Those wishing to study medicine, pharmacy and dentistry are required to focus on maths, together with two science subjects out of three subjects to be selected by the students (physics, chemistry, and biology), in addition to the English language.