Facilities to stay free of activity for same period as school break

For illustrative purposes only - classrooms also closed to groups outside of schools for the same period of four weeks Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: The Ministry of Education issued a circular on Saturday urging training centres and educational institutions not to hold courses, lectures or events at any of its facilities or those which they rent for a period of four weeks from March 8 to April 4.

This advisory comes as part of preventive and precautionary efforts to ensure the safety of staff and students in line with national measures aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

The circular included that courses, lectures or events can be held through distance learning during the aforementioned period.