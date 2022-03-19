Abu Dhabi: The Al Suwaidi Foundation, along with its partners and associates, have announced their entry as a strategic partner of British Chamber of Commerce Abu Dhabi. This partnership aims to strengthen and consolidate historical ties and distinguished relations between the UAE and the United Kingdom.
Dr Hamed Bin Mohamed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, founder and president of Al Suwaidi Foundation, chairman of the Board of Trustees of Abu Dhabi Arts Society (ADAS) and Advisory Council member of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, said in a statement: “We are pleased to sign an exclusive partnership agreement with British Chamber of Commerce Abu Dhabi and we are proud of this agreement that represents the value and place of the bilateral relations, as this strong relationship extended even before the declaration of the union in the era of the Founding Father late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his Chief Advisor, the father Khalifa Bin Yousef Al Suwaidi, representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, head of the Court for Foreign Relations and responsible for private negotiations in the oil industry with several oil companies that still exist in the UAE until today.”
‘Preserving original Emirati heritage’
He added: “Our partnership is an example of mutual interest and strengthening of the frameworks of relations between the two countries by opening up prospects for cooperation in various cultural and social fields.”
Dr Al Suwaidi also indicated that Al Suwaidi Foundation and its subsidiaries seek to make the emirate of Abu Dhabi an artistic, cultural, heritage and tourism destination by organising many initiatives, activities and exhibitions that focus on the UAE’s artistic and cultural achievements in addition to preserving the original Emirati heritage.
UK and UAE business relations
Nick Cochrane-Dyet, chair of British Chamber of Commerce Abu Dhabi, said: “We launched the British Chamber of Commerce Abu Dhabi in January 2022, having transitioned from BBG Abu Dhabi after 25 years as a Business Group. We did this with a conscious effort to dually focus on both UK and UAE business relations, promoting bilateral trade both ways between our regions.
“We look forward to fulfilling this via the Global Business Network of the British Chambers of Commerce. Dr Hamed and the Al Suwaidi Foundation have been long-time supporters of our efforts and we are honoured to renew our collaboration as BCC AD. We look forward to working closely with the Al Suwaidi Foundation team and continuing to support efforts to make Abu Dhabi an artistic and cultural hub in the UAE. Thank you to the Al Suwaidi Foundation for their support of BCC AD. As a not-for-profit organisation, we value the generosity of our partners and are privileged to be aligned with your organisation.”