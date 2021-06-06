. Image Credit: Supplied

Middlesex University Dubai is delighted to announce the launch of TRANSFORM 2021, a new on-campus event designed to provide educational guidance to prospective students and help them secure their university place for the September 2021 academic year.

Recognising that students’ plans have been disrupted by the pandemic and the significant impact it has had on how students choose the right university, the 5-Star KHDA-rated British university wants to assist those who are unsure of their next steps and guide as many students as possible towards degree-level study at Middlesex University Dubai.

Taking place on Friday 11 June and Saturday 12 June from 10am to 5pm (UAE time), TRANSFORM 2021 is targeted towards students whose exams have been cancelled or postponed and also those who originally planned to study abroad but are now looking to stay in the UAE.

The two-day event will provide a reassuring, comfortable space to meet with the University’s expert Admissions Team, and the opportunity to receive personalised advice and support about how they can get accepted onto one of the University’s 70-plus foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for September 2021. Meanwhile, following the recent cancellation of this year’s CBSE Class 12 Board Exams, affected students are invited to visit Middlesex’s CBSE Hub and seek guidance from their team of specialist Admissions Counsellors.

In a further effort to reassure and welcome prospective students, all those who confirm their place at Middlesex University Dubai during the event are eligible to redeem a special TRANSFORM 2021 Grant of AED 4,500 toward their total tuition fees. The first 25 students to secure their places will also receive a premium giveaway prize, while all visitors are encouraged to get to know the University a bit better by taking part in a range of fun and exciting activities including the Middlesex Touchpoint Tour and the MDX TikTok Transform Challenge.

Dr Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Middlesex University Dubai and Director of Middlesex University Dubai, said: “As an educator, we understand that students have many factors to consider when it comes to choosing a university programme for September. We want to be a source of stability for them, especially while the world is changing around us and it can be very hard to decide what to do next. We invite all prospective students and their families, whether they are looking to study on foundation, undergraduate or postgraduate programmes, to join us at TRANSFORM 2021 and experience for themselves the world-class British education and thriving student community that Middlesex University Dubai offers.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Middlesex University Dubai has worked closely with exam boards and schools to stay up-to-date with the changing circumstances regarding final results, and ensure that these alterations have no impact on a student’s application. TRANSFORM 2021 is the latest initiative launched by the University to make a quality UK degree more accessible to all this September 2021.