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ThinkProp launches UAE’s first AI Academy for real estate professionals

Developed for UAE needs, the academy offers courses in real estate, sales and marketing

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
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ThinkProp launches UAE’s first AI Academy for real estate professionals
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ThinkProp Venture, a Abu Dhabi- and Dubai-based real estate training institute of the Advanced Real Estate Services (ADRES) Venture, has announced the launch of ThinkProp AI Academy, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the UAE designed to build real, measurable AI-enabled capabilities for real estate and business professionals.

More than a traditional training platform, ThinkProp AI Academy introduces a structured enablement system that integrates artificial intelligence into every stage of the learning journey, from guidance and simulation to assessment and performance measurement. The academy is designed to ensure that learners are not only trained, butfully prepared to perform in real-world scenarios.

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Developed in line with UAE market needs and global best practices, the academy offers specialised courses across real estate, sales, project management, marketing, and business operations. Through its partnership with AI CERTs®, the programme delivers globally recognised certifications while remaining highly relevant to local industry requirements.

The initiative supports internal teams, external clients, and industry partners, creating a scalable framework for capability building that enhances productivity, reduces operational inefficiencies, and accelerates decision-making. Initial plans target training more than 100 professionals in the first phase, with plans to double course offerings by the end of the year and expand across the GCC, followed by rollout into the wider Middle East and Chinese markets.

“ThinkProp AI Academy represents a shift from knowledge-based training to performance-driven enablement,” said Jasem Alhosani, Operations Lead at ThinkProp. “Our focus is on ensuring that individuals are ready to perform, with clear visibility on their readiness, decision-making, and real-world impact.”

“This initiative reflects our commitment to innovation and industry advancement,” said Moath Maqbol, General Manager of ADRES. “By integrating AI into structured learning journeys, we are equipping professionals with the tools and capabilities needed to succeed in an increasingly digital and competitive landscape.”

Certified by the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) and the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi, as well as the Dubai Land Department (DLD) in Dubai, and developed in collaboration with government and industry partners, ThinkProp continues to position itself as a leading platform for real estate education and professional development in the region.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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