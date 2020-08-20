The University of Manchester launched the Middle East Centre and the flagship Manchester Global part-time MBA programme at Dubai Knowledge Park in the UAE in 2006. Today, the ME Centre is the largest in the university’s international network in key cities around the world — Dubai, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Sao Paulo and Manchester.
Since launching, the centre has supported more than 2,700 part-time MBA students — all highly qualified and experienced working professionals — and developed a community of 2,700 alumni across the region, creating professional networking and other opportunities in collaboration with the wider business community to help enrich the learning experience. The centre has graduated around 1,700 MBA students. The University of Manchester was the winner of the Best MBA Programme award at the inaugural Forbes Middle East Higher Education Awards 2019.
The University of Manchester creates world-class blended learning opportunities designed for working professionals. In the ME, the university has managed a flexible and dynamic portfolio of learning programmes that is reviewed regularly.
Today, the portfolio includes the Kelley-Manchester Global MBA, offering the best of US and UK business education and the benefits of two degrees. Next month the centre will induct the first student cohorts for the new part-time master’s programmes in real estate and educational leadership in practice. The Middle East Centre has collaborated with professional bodies and industry groups in the region and has forged close partnerships with a variety of leading public and private sector organisations through its Strategic Talent Partnership programme. The university continues to move higher in a range of international rankings, confirming its status as one of the world’s top universities.