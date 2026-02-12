“Pakistan is facing not just an education crisis, but a learning crisis,” said TCF CEO Zia Abbas in his address. “Only three out of ten children in school are learning at grade level. Access alone is not enough, quality must be at the centre of the solution,” he added.

Dubai: With nearly 700 supporters gathered under one roof, T he Citizens Foundation (TCF) used its annual supporters conference and dinner in Dubai not just to reflect on progress but to rally renewed momentum against Pakistan’s deepening learning crisis.

From just five schools at its founding in 1995, TCF has grown into a nationwide network of 2,033 school units, educating more than 320,000 students. The organisation has also emerged as the largest private employer of women in Pakistan, with over 16,500 all-female faculty members, a model that simultaneously strengthens classrooms and empowers communities economically.

With continued backing from its supporters in the UAE and around the world, TCF aims to scale its impact further, ensuring that every child, regardless of background, has access to quality education and the opportunity to thrive.

Urooba Yousuf, now a Performance Marketing Manager and entrepreneur in the UAE, reflected on growing up in severe financial hardship. “TCF gave me the power to dream beyond my circumstances. It gave me confidence, knowledge and the strength to rewrite my story,” she said.

Almas, a graduate from Rehri Goth in Karachi, is now leading environmental action in her coastal community. By mobilising residents to plant mangroves and establish nurseries, she is protecting marine ecosystems, improving water quality and creating local awareness around sustainability, a testament to how education can spark community-wide change.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.