Visitors at Gulf News Edufair were elated to access a range of universities, all under one roof, and discuss their study options directly with university representatives, clarify doubts on courses and careers, get information on new programmes, scholarships and admission process, and much more.
“Two of my children are studying in India, but I want my daughter to pursue her undergraduate degree here in the UAE,” says Bushra Anwar, whose daughter is in the 10th grade, and is interested in finance and law. “The exhibitors from local universities were very helpful.”
Her husband Anwar adds, “The best part is that we had Emirati alumni from the universities giving us advice on the dual degrees available in finance and law – it was amazing.”
For Armaan Nadaf, a 12th grade student, the time spent at the Edufair gave him tremendous clarity on his dual goals of studying medicine, and eventually immigrating and working in Canada.
“I’m very excited because I found out about an option where I can study in the UK and then complete my residency and live in Canada, which is ideal for me,” he says. “Most of my doubts have been cleared, and I will start applying for courses properly.”
The greatest advantage of visiting the fair, according to Ashna Shukku is the chance to speak to multiple universities under the same roof. “I’m interested in law and psychology undergraduate degrees, but I was very confused about the application process, entrance exams, etc.,” she says. “Reaching out to individual universities is hard, so being able to talk to all the university representatives here was a huge help.”
Her sister, Afreen Shukku, currently a student at Middlesex University Dubai, is exploring her options for masters in social work abroad, and has connected with the consultants at the Edufair to find the course best for her. “I’ve reached out to both Y-Axis and Charms Education, and I’m hoping to figure my path forward with them,” she says.