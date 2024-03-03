Gulf News Edufair buzzed with excitement as former South African cricketer Mohammad Imran Tahir graced the venue with his family in tow. The renowned leg spinner, who became the first South African bowler to take seven wickets in a ODI in 2016, turned heads at the exhibition as he navigated through the booths, exploring schools for his son.
“We are looking for a new school for our son who is nine-years old. It's a very comprehensive show and exhibitors are helpful in sharing information about curricula, school facilities, extracurricular activities and other aspects that make learning exciting for children,” Tahir told Gulf News.
As visitors and exhibitors alike caught glimpses of the cricket legend and approached him for autographs and selfies, it was clear that Edufair has drawn attention of Dubai residents from diverse backgrounds, strengthening its reputation as a premier educational platform.
He also attended a panel discussion with his son to listen to educators discuss the importance of introducing STEM education in early years.
Gulf News Edufair is open until 7pm at Villa Rotana on Sheikh Zayed Road. The venue is easily accessible from Business Bay and Dubai Mall metro stations.